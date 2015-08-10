Robert Cray premieres Bad Influence

Robert Cray has issued a live video of him performing his track Bad Influence.

The performance is taken from 4 Nights Of 40 Years Live – his DVD/CD set that arrives on August 28 via Mascot Label Group.

It focuses on material filmed at four shows in the Los Angeles area between 1982 and 1987 and features interviews with Cray, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt and Jimmie Vaughan.

He previously issued a stream of the the track Poor Johnny from the package, which is now available to pre-order in a variety of formats

Cray will also embark on a 16-date UK tour in October.

Oct 03: Salford Lowry Oct 05: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Oct 06: Cardiff St David’s Hall Oct 07: Truro Hall Oct 09: Basingstoke The Anvil Oct 10: Norwich Theatre Royal Oct 12: London Barbican Oct 13: Gateshead Sage Oct 14: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Oct 16: Birmingham Town Hall Oct 17: Salisbury City Hall Oct 18: Dartford Orchard Oct 19: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls Oct 21: Cheltenham Town Hall Oct 22: Cambridge Corn Exchange Oct 23: St Albans Arena