Robert Cray premieres Poor Johnny

Robert Cray has premiered his band’s performance of Poor Johnny from their 40th anniversary live pack.

The DVD/CD set, entitled 4 Nights Of 40 Years Live, is released on August 28 via Mascot Label Group.

It focuses on a 94-minute video featuring material shot at four shows in the Los Angeles area, alongside clips from 1982 and 1987, plus interviews with Cray, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Buddy Guy and others.

Mascot say: “It is extraordinary for musicians to thrive over four decades, and the Robert Cray Band is just that – extraordinary. 4 Nights of 40 Years Live is a testament to the band’s past success, and proof that the Robert Cray Band is as live as ever.”

It’s available for pre-order now in a number of formats.