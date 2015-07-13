Cray unveils live retro set

Robert Cray has launched a trailer for upcoming release 4 Nights Of 40 Years Live, which celebrates the veteran’s entire career.
It focuses on a 94-minute video featuring material shot at four shows in the Los Angeles area, alongside clips from 1982 and 1987, plus interviews with Cray, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Buddy Guy and others.
Accompanying CDs offer the same tracks in audio format.
Mascot Label Group say: “It is extraordinary for musicians to thrive over four decades, and the Robert Cray Band is just that –extraordinary. They have captured audiences with music that is original, a sound that is distinctively rootsy and a performance style that keeps fans flocking back. 4 Nights of 40 Years Live is a testament to the band’s past success, and proof that the Robert Cray Band is as live as ever.”
The set will be released on August 28 via Mascot in a number of formats.
Tracklist
Disc 1
I Shiver
I’ll Always Remember You
Poor Johnny
Won’t Be Coming Home
On The Road Down
Sittin’ On Top of the World
Wrap It Up
Love Gone To Waste
Bad Influence
These Things
Right Next Door (Because Of Me)
The Forecast (Calls For Pain)
Time Makes Two
Disc 2
I Guess I Showed Her
Right Next Door (Because of Me)
Smoking Gun
Still Around
Too Many Cooks
T-Bone Shuffle
DVD
Intro / I Shiver
T-Bone Shuffle
Love Gone To Waste
I Guess I Showed Her
I’ll Always Remember You
Your Good Thing Is About To End
Too Many Cooks
Wrap It Up
Won’t Be Coming Home
Smoking Gun
Sittin’ On Top of the World
Two Steps From The End
Bad Influence
These Things
Right Next Door (Because Of Me)
The Forecast (Calls For Pain)
Time Makes Two