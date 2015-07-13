Cray unveils live retro set

Robert Cray has launched a trailer for upcoming release 4 Nights Of 40 Years Live, which celebrates the veteran’s entire career.

It focuses on a 94-minute video featuring material shot at four shows in the Los Angeles area, alongside clips from 1982 and 1987, plus interviews with Cray, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Buddy Guy and others.

Accompanying CDs offer the same tracks in audio format.

Mascot Label Group say: “It is extraordinary for musicians to thrive over four decades, and the Robert Cray Band is just that –extraordinary. They have captured audiences with music that is original, a sound that is distinctively rootsy and a performance style that keeps fans flocking back. 4 Nights of 40 Years Live is a testament to the band’s past success, and proof that the Robert Cray Band is as live as ever.”

The set will be released on August 28 via Mascot in a number of formats.

Tracklist

Disc 1

I Shiver

I’ll Always Remember You

Poor Johnny

Won’t Be Coming Home

On The Road Down

Sittin’ On Top of the World

Wrap It Up

Love Gone To Waste

Bad Influence

These Things

Right Next Door (Because Of Me)

The Forecast (Calls For Pain)

Time Makes Two

Disc 2

I Guess I Showed Her

Right Next Door (Because of Me)

Smoking Gun

Still Around

Too Many Cooks

T-Bone Shuffle

DVD

Intro / I Shiver

T-Bone Shuffle

Love Gone To Waste

I Guess I Showed Her

I’ll Always Remember You

Your Good Thing Is About To End

Too Many Cooks

Wrap It Up

Won’t Be Coming Home

Smoking Gun

Sittin’ On Top of the World

Two Steps From The End

Bad Influence

These Things

Right Next Door (Because Of Me)

The Forecast (Calls For Pain)

Time Makes Two