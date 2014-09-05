Robb Flynn drops in on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight we're joined by a man you could easily describe as a metal legend – Robb motherfucking Flynn from Machine Head – who talks to us about the Head's latest album, why he loves Black Sabbath and his first ever gig. What more reason do you need to tune in?

Well we’re also picking the best from Orange Goblin’s debut album and kicking out the jams from Rammstein, Metallica, Witchfynde, Skyharbor, Mastodon, Opeth and Anthrax.

And we’ll be talking about Apple’s new ‘space ship’ campus that has been revealed online, which, frankly speaking, looks like going to work on the Millennium Falcon. This obviously got us thinking… what’s the best job you ever had and why? And keep it clean or we’ll throw you into space. NO PRESSURE.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.