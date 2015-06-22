Rob Zombie, ZZ Top and Godsmack for Louder Than Life

Organisers of this year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY, have announced details of this year’s line-up. The two day event, which takes place at Champions Park on October 2-3, will be headlined by Rob Zombie, ZZ Top, Godsmack, Bring Me The Horizon, Shinedown, Slash, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“We’re amping up about making the show at Louisville’s Louder Than Life,” says ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. It’s a win/win/win with rockin’ and rollin,’ terrific cuisine, and downright downable drinks. Even while performing we’ll make way to check it out.”

Completing the line-up are Breaking Benjamin, 3 Doors Down, Seether, Chevelle, Collective Soul, Of Mice & Men, Black Stone Cherry, Hollywood Undead, Atreyu, Sevendust, Skid Row, Kentucky Headhunters, Tremonti, Hinder, Issues, We Came As Romans, Saint Asonia, Nothing More, 10 Years, Butcher Babies, Starset, We Are Harlot, Beartooth, Turbowolf, The Temperance Movement, Marmozets, Art of Dying, Aranda, Glorious Sons, Dorothy, Like A Storm, Kill It Kid, All Them Witches, Whiskey Myers, Jelly Roll, Red Sun Rising, Goodbye June, Raveneye, Cilver and Romantic Rebelt.

WWE NXT, who showcase the organisation’s brightest young wrestlers, will be at the festival, alongside a large number of vendors selling craft beer, bourbon, whiskey and gourmet food. For more details, and for ticket information, visit the festival website. Tickets increase in price at Noon EST on Friday.