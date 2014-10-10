Rob Halford: I love getting old

Rob Halford says he loves getting old and that he sees himself as the "Perry Como of heavy metal."

The Judas Priest frontman shows no sign of letting up, despite suffering from back problems that have resulted in him using a walking stick in the past.

Halford tells The Morning Call: “Creaking out of bed at 63 is not as easy as leaping out of bed at 16. But I love it. I love getting old, I really do.

“I just think that I embrace it because I’m a lucky guy. What a joy – a man of my generation being able to do this sort of thing. It’s just remarkable.

“I’ve had a few health hiccups the last few years, but nothing as dramatic as some people go through in life and I’m grateful that I can still get up and do my work. I do it because they keep coming back. I’m more like the Perry Como of heavy metal.

“No, strike that. I’ll use a living person. I’m the Tony Bennett of heavy metal. There you go, use that. Which means I kind of glide across the stage these days.”

Judas Priest released Redeemer Of Souls in June – an album Halford said would be revered in years to come. He’s also revealed he’s open to more solo work in the future – but only if it doesn’t interfere with Judas Priest’s plans.