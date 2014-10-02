Rob Halford open to more solo work

Rob Halford says he would like to record more solo material – but only if it didn’t interfere with Judas Priest’s schedule.

His last solo outing was Halford IV – Made Of Metal which launched in 2010, and was the follow-up to 2009’s Halford III – Winter Songs, his first solo release in more than seven years.

And he says if he can find like-minded musicians to record with again and the time is right, it’s something he would pursue.

He tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “I’m still curious about other things that can be made in music – that’s just my nature as a musician. I think if you’ve a sense of what could happen if you hooked up with this person or that person, then why stop yourself?

“Having said that, Priest is the love of my life in metal and I get a lot of the things I want as a metal musician from this band. I’m interested, but Priest comes first for me.

“When time allows, as I’m sure it will in the not-too-distant future, I’ll see what else I can do in the solo world.”

The frontman recently said he’s excited about what’s to come from Judas Priest, and revealed he’s ready to jump into a new album.

He said: “There’s a sense there’s another great metal song to write, another great metal album to put together, and another great tour to go out on.

“Right now I feel like it’s amazing to think what might come next.”