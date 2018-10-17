Rival Sons announce 2019 European tour

Rival Sons have announced a 26-date European tour.

The shows have been lined up following the release of their latest single Do Your Worst – their first new material since 2016’s Hollow Bones.

The song is expected to appear on their as-yet-untitled upcoming album, which is pencilled in for a 2019 release.

The Nashville quartet are currently wrapping up what will be their sixth album, which was recorded at the RCA Studio A in Nashville and the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama with longtime collaborator Dave Cobb.

Speaking about the new song, vocalist Jay Buchanan says: “Sometimes environment really shapes a song. Hunkered down in a threadbare shack deep in the south Tennessee woods, Scott Holiday and I sweated it out and just wrote for a week straight.

"We were set out on an old causeway surrounded by neglected reservoirs and overgrown with shit you don’t want to see and yes; infested with all manner snakes. The song is a whiskey nightmare crawling with copperheads to me.”

Further album details will be announced in due course. Watch this space.

Rival Sons 2019 European tour dates

Jan 31: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK

Feb 01: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Feb 02: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 04: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Feb 06: London Roundhouse, UK

Feb 08: Rouen 106, France

Feb 09: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 10: La Rochelle Le Sirene, France

Feb 12: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 14: Parma Campus Music Industry, Itlay

Feb 16: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, Austria

Feb 17: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 18: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 25: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 27: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Mar 03: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Mar 04: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark