Rival Sons announce 2019 European tour

Rival Sons have announced a 26-date European tour.
The shows have been lined up following the release of their latest single Do Your Worst – their first new material since 2016’s Hollow Bones.
The song is expected to appear on their as-yet-untitled upcoming album, which is pencilled in for a 2019 release.
The Nashville quartet are currently wrapping up what will be their sixth album, which was recorded at the RCA Studio A in Nashville and the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama with longtime collaborator Dave Cobb.
Speaking about the new song, vocalist Jay Buchanan says: “Sometimes environment really shapes a song. Hunkered down in a threadbare shack deep in the south Tennessee woods, Scott Holiday and I sweated it out and just wrote for a week straight.
"We were set out on an old causeway surrounded by neglected reservoirs and overgrown with shit you don’t want to see and yes; infested with all manner snakes. The song is a whiskey nightmare crawling with copperheads to me.”
Further album details will be announced in due course. Watch this space.
Rival Sons 2019 European tour dates
Jan 31: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK
Feb 01: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Feb 02: Manchester Academy, UK
Feb 04: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Feb 06: London Roundhouse, UK
Feb 08: Rouen 106, France
Feb 09: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 10: La Rochelle Le Sirene, France
Feb 12: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Feb 14: Parma Campus Music Industry, Itlay
Feb 16: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, Austria
Feb 17: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Feb 18: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Feb 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 25: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 27: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Mar 03: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Mar 04: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark