Rival Sons launch gritty new single Do Your Worst

By Classic Rock  

Watch the video for Rival Sons's first new song since signing major label deal

Rival Sons

Rival Sons have launched a video for Do Your Worst, the first track to be released from their forthcoming album. The as-yet-untitled collection is due early next year, and will be released on the Atlantic Records imprint Low Country Sound, a label launched by longtime Rival Sons producer Dave Cobb. 

The album was recorded with Cobb at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, and at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama. 

“Sometimes environment really shapes a song," says singer Jay Buchanan. "Hunkered down in a threadbare shack deep in the south Tennessee woods we (Scott [guitarist Scott Holiday] and I) sweated it out and just wrote for a week straight. 

"We were set out on an old causeway surrounded by neglected reservoirs and overgrown with shit you don’t want to see and yes; infested with all manner snakes. The song is a whiskey nightmare crawling with copperheads to me.”   

More details on the album, the band's sixth, will be announced over the coming weeks.