Rise Against announce UK and European tour

Rise Against have announced a UK and European headline tour for later this year.

The band will head out on the road with Sleeping With Sirens throughout October and November in support of their new album Wolves, which was released earlier this month.

Speaking about the album previously, vocalist Tim McIlrath said: “In many ways, a Rise Against show is a safe space for our fans. But I realised that I don’t only want to create safe spaces, I want to create dangerous spaces where misogyny can’t exist, where xenophobia can’t exist.

“I want to create spaces where those sentiments don’t have any air, and they suffocate – where those ideas die. Wolves isn’t about creating a safe space, it’s about creating a space that’s dangerous for injustice.”

Tickets for all the winter dates can be purchased via the band’s official website. Find a full list of live shows below.

Rise Against UK and European 2017 tour

Oct 25: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 27: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Oct 29: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Nov 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 02: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 04: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 05: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 06: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Nov 08: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 10: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 11: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 12: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Nov 14: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 15: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 17: Dusselfdorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 19: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 21: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

