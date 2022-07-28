Rina Sawayama shares dazzling, genre-bending new single Hold The Girl

Rina Sawayama releases the title track of her forthcoming new album, Hold The Girl

Rina Sawayama has released the title track of her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, due out September 16 via Dirty Hit.

Following the previously-shared singles Catch Me In The Air and This Hell, Hold The Girl  sees Sawayama embracing the emotional release that comes with letting go of old trauma through touching lyrics such as 'Sometimes I just wanna run away, leave behind that old me, start again/ Then I’ll remember who I’m really made of/ And she’s been hide-and-seeking, waiting all alone'.

Sawayama says of the track: “Hold the Girl was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020 – I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song… that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.”

Later this year the Japanese–British singer-songwriter will be embarking on a US headline tour, which is set to kick off in New York on November 1. To conclude the tour, Sawayama will perform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on November 23.

Prior to her trip across the pond, Sawayama will also be hitting the road for a UK and Ireland trek, starting from October 12 with two performances in Glasgow, before heading off to Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and London.

Listen to Hold The Girl below:

Rina Sawayama tour dates:

Nov 01: Brooklyn Great Hall at Avant Gardner, NY
Nov 04: Boston Roadrunner, MA
Nov 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Nov 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 08: Atlanta The Eastern, GA
Nov 09: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
Nov 11: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Nov 12: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX
Nov 13: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Nov 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ
Nov 18: San Diego SOMA, CA
Nov 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Nov 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

