“It’s time to call it a day”: Rick Wakeman announces farewell tour and a parting instrumental epic, Yessonata

Rick Wakeman has announced that his forthcoming world tour will be his last.



The prog legend made the announcement while unveiling a short run of dates in the US, to take place in March.



In a statement, Wakeman tells fans, “I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday - for those of you who wish to send me a card, it’s May 18th! - but there is so much to fit in before then that I’m having to make plans now, and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date.”



“I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it’s time to call it a day,” the statement continues. “I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion.”

Wakeman also revealed that he has further US shows pending, while will take place at some point later in 2024, after he completes his touring commitments in South America.

The first batch of US shows will take place at:

Mar 19: Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Mar 20: Montclair Wellmont Theatre, NJ

Mar 22: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY

Mar 23: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Mar 24: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Mar 26: Red Bank The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, NJ

Mar 27: Vienna The Barns, VA

Mar 28: Vienna The Barns, VA

Mar 29: Albany Egg, NY



According to a press statement, Wakeman's upcoming shows will feature a newly-created 30-minute instrumental piece titled Yessonata, featuring “Yes themes and melodies, woven into sonata form.”

Wakeman will release Live at the London Palladium 2023 through his own Fragile label in partnership with Esoteric Recordings on February 16.