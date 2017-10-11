Richie Sambora open to Bon Jovi Rock Hall reunion

Guitarist Richie Sambora says he’s open to performing again with Bon Jovi at next year’s ceremony at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame should the band be inducted.

Sambora and Bon Jovi parted ways in 2013, leading to a war of words between both camps that eventually settled down. The relationship between Sambora and frontman Jon Bon Jovi appeared to be on the mend after the singer invited the guitarist to do the ‘ice bucket challenge’ in 2014, with Bon Jovi later reporting that he had no bad feelings towards the guitarist.

And with the band among the nominees for next year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Sambora was asked by Billboard if he’d be open to performing with Bon Jovi at the ceremony should they get the nod.

Sambora replies: “Sure. Of course, why not? There’s not a lot of malice there. I mean, there’s just… it was just time for me to leave at that point. So yeah, of course.”

Mulling over what songs the band could possibly perform should the occasion arise, Sambora says: “Livin’ On A Prayer would have to be one. Prayer is a song that has lived through the ages. It’s one of those songs that means more today than when we wrote it.

“When you’re a songwriter and you hit that note when everybody relates to it, and it becomes a part of humanity, for God’s sake. And you know, Wanted Dead Or Alive, obviously.

“With the Rock Hall, you have to almost sum up your life in three songs or so. That’s a really tough thing to do, something that the band would decide on.”

As for being on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ballot for the first time since 2011, Sambora says “it’s wonderful to be recognised” but adds: “I’m not counting my chickens before they’re hatched.

“I’ve been nominated before, so you never know what’s gonna happen. And looking at the list of nominees, there’s so many great people that I think should’ve been in already. Like the Cars and Dire Straits and everybody that’s up.”

Fans are able to register their vote at the official Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame website until December 5. The five artists who receive the most votes will make up a “fan’s ballot” that will help determine who makes it in.

Last month, Sambora released the five-track EP Rise with his partner Orianthi in their RSO project.

