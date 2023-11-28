Richard Wileman unveils new prog and folk horror concept album

By Jerry Ewing
Richard Wileman will release new album The Forked Road in January

Richard Wileman
(Image credit: Richard Wileman)

Karda Estra's Richard Wileman has announced that he will release his latest solo album, The Forked Road, through Kavus Torabi's Believers Roast label on January 12.

The album is described by Wileman as a "prog and folk horror concept album, rooted in my home county of Wiltshire charting the encounter of a comet with Earth resulting in the undead rising and converging on The Ridgeway (an 87 mile chalk hill walk that starts at World Heritage stone circle site Avebury), all bookended by the last and first books of English magic."

Written and produced by Wileman The Forked Road features Amy Fry (vocals, clarinet and saxophone), Chantelle Smith (vocals, harp) and his daughter Sienna Wileman (Avebury sound recordings).

Meanwhile, Wileman and Smiuth (pictured above with Wileman) will be previewing some of these tracks live with 'An evening of eerie experimentation with songs, stories and improvisations about spectres, Banshees and other hauntings'.

They will headline at Ian Fairholm's Eppyfest spin-off Chrimbo Limbo 2 at Smokey Joe's Diner, Cheltenham on Thursday Decemeber 28, which also includes Garden Of Live Flowers and Elif Yalvaç on the bill and at The Victoria, Swindon with Chlöe Herington's Välvē on February 18.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.