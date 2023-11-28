Richard Wileman unveils new prog and folk horror concept album

Karda Estra's Richard Wileman has announced that he will release his latest solo album, The Forked Road, through Kavus Torabi's Believers Roast label on January 12.

The album is described by Wileman as a "prog and folk horror concept album, rooted in my home county of Wiltshire charting the encounter of a comet with Earth resulting in the undead rising and converging on The Ridgeway (an 87 mile chalk hill walk that starts at World Heritage stone circle site Avebury), all bookended by the last and first books of English magic."

Written and produced by Wileman The Forked Road features Amy Fry (vocals, clarinet and saxophone), Chantelle Smith (vocals, harp) and his daughter Sienna Wileman (Avebury sound recordings).

Meanwhile, Wileman and Smiuth (pictured above with Wileman) will be previewing some of these tracks live with 'An evening of eerie experimentation with songs, stories and improvisations about spectres, Banshees and other hauntings'.

They will headline at Ian Fairholm's Eppyfest spin-off Chrimbo Limbo 2 at Smokey Joe's Diner, Cheltenham on Thursday Decemeber 28, which also includes Garden Of Live Flowers and Elif Yalvaç on the bill and at The Victoria, Swindon with Chlöe Herington's Välvē on February 18.