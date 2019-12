Rich Robinson has announced a nine-date UK tour in support of his third solo album.

The Black Crowes guitarist released The Ceaseless Sight in May and will kick off his UK tour in London on November 12.

Rich Robinson UK tour

Nov 12: London Islington Academy

Nov 13: Cardiff Globe

Nov 14: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 15: Leeds Cockpit

Nov 17: Bilston Robin

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC2

Nov 19: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 20: Chester Live Rooms

Nov 21: Brighton Concorde 2