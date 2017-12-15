Rian Adkinson To Release New Album In March

Atlanta based self proclaimed “hillbilly progger” Rian Adkinson will release Heathens, the follow up to 2014’s Villain, on March 23.

Adkinson, who Prog first featured back in 2015, told us: “Growing up in the south, especially where my father was born in South Carolina, religion is everything, it’s the social scene, everyone goes to church, from the drunks and the prostitutes to the mayor and the politicians. They’re all mingles together, the good the bad and the ugly but some are not going to have a spiritual experience, they are going to clear a conscience, right a few wrongs in the eys of their maker.

“I have always been intrigued by these people and how they act outside of the walls of their local parish. The “I’m better than you. I’m closer to perfect because I’m closer to God” complex that exists in a large majority of religion in effect influenced me to write the album and specifically the track Judas.

“Ultimately, we are not perfect, we falter, we are human and sometimes we make horrible decisions and have to deal with the hurricane of consequences that come from them. This is fundamentally what Heathens is about.”

Heathens was written and performed by Rian Adkinson with Brandon Ham and Stacey Mount Bowers. The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Brandon Ham.