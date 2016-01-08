Resurrection Kings stream Path Of Love

Resurrection Kings have made their song Path Of Love available to stream.

The band, which features Vinny Appice, Craig Goldy, Chas West and Sean McNabb from bands such as Dio, Black Sabbath, Lynch Mob and Dokken, are to release their self-titled debut record on January 29.

Singer West tells Blabbermouth: “It started about five years ago when Craig Goldy contacted me and said he’d like to do something because we’d played together, doing some covers in an all-star thing called Hollywood Allstarz.”

Speaking about Path Of Love, Goldy adds: ”I got another chance to mix dark, sexy, tough and nasty into the same song as I did with some of the other songs on this album. I’ve always liked that mixture. Even though this song I didn’t write, I wanted to put in the same amount of effort as if I had.”

Resurrection Kings can be pre-ordered on iTunes.

Resurrection Kings tracklist