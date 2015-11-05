Resurrection Kings release Who Do You Run to promo

Resurrection Kings have released a video for their track Who Do You Run To.

The track is taken from the supergroup’s self-titled debut album, due to be released on January 29 via Frontiers Music Srl. The band features former Dio men Vinny Appice and Craig Goldy, alongside ex Lynch Mob singer Chas West and former Dokken bassist Sean McNabb.

On how the band came about, Goldy says: “I was contacted by Serafino Perugino, the president of Frontiers. He wanted to do an album with famous guys from the 80s, and I was absolutely flabbergasted that they came to me for it, so I was more than happy to say yes.”

Resurrection Kings tracklist