Remixed reissue of The Greatest Show On Earth's 1970 debut album Horizons released digitally

UK cult prog rockers The Greatest Show On Earth have had a newly remastered version of their 1970 debut album, Horizons, released digitally on all streaming platforms.

The eight-piece band were one of the first bands signed to the legendary Harvest label, EMI Records' progressive offshoot, which launched in 1969. Horizons featured an early album cover designed by Hipgnosis.

The band featured future Ian Dury And The Blockheads and Wilko Johnson bass player Norman Watt-Roy, along with his older brother Garth on guitar, as well as vocalist/guitarist/flautist Colin Horton Jennings, who would go on to write songs for and/or produce The Hollies, Cilla Black, Dana, Sunny, Paul Nicholas, Kenny Lynch and Edwin Starr to name but a few and trumpet and flugelhorn player Dick Hanson, who later joined Graham Parker And The Rumour and played on Katrina And The Waves' smash 1985 hit Walking On Sunshine.

The band would go on to release one more studio album, The Going's Easy, also on Harvest in 1970. Despite having a minor hit with Real Cool World from Horizons in Holland, the band split in 1971 due to lack of serious chart success.

