Refused blame ’scheduling conflict’ for tour call-off

Refused have explained they were forced to cancel their run of upcoming US dates due to a “scheduling conflict.”

They’d been due to kick off a handful of west coast shows next month but say they had no choice but to pull the plug.

The band say in a statement: “Sometimes the plans of five people don’t come together as you want them to. If you know us you know that we are a busy bunch and Refused is far from the only thing that we are working on in this hectic life.

“A very unexpected personal scheduling conflict arose that we been trying hard to manoeuvre around but to no luck. For that we are very very sorry.

“We didn’t want to pull these dates but sometimes you are a stuck in between a rock and hard place. We hope that we can return and make it up for you sooner then later.”

The band’s upcoming European shows are unaffected.

Refused released their fourth studio album Freedom earlier this year via Epitaph Records – their first since 1998’s The Shape Of Punk To Come.

Nov 23: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

Nov 24: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Nov 25: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Nov 27: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 28: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA