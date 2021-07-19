Reading and Leeds festivals say ticket holders must ‘demonstrate their COVID-19 status’ to attend

The teams behind Reading and Leeds have outlined the entry requirements for ticket holders looking to attend next month’s events.

While the UK government has lifted almost all restrictions imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus, concerns remain about the dangers of variants of the original virus, and Reading / Leeds festival attendees will be required to “demonstrate their COVID-19 status” as a condition of entry to the August bank holiday events, as they have outlined on social media.

The organisers say: “Just like many other festivals and events, Reading & Leeds Festival will ask all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 status before entering the festival by providing either of the following:

Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the festival) OR

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the festival OR

Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).”

Reading and Leeds festivals will take place over the weekend of August 27-29. Queens Of The Stone Age are one of six headliners at the twinned festivals, with the likes of Gallows, Creeper, Spiritbox, Fever333, Nova Twins, Wargasm, The Struts, Wolf Alice and more elsewhere on the line-up.



Elsewhere, former Cro-Mags vocalist John Joseph has called out Foo Fighters for playing vaccinated-only shows.



Joseph, who as far as we’re aware has no medical qualifications or professional expertise in the field of advising on deadly pandemics, told the The Void with Christina podcast: “You've got motherfuckers like Dave Grohl who used to play drums for Scream and open up for the Cro-Mags, now he's with the Flu Pfizers, the Flu Fighters, and it's, like, 'We're playing vaccinated-only shows.' What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of fucking bullshit are you fucking dealing with in your fucking head that you would play a vaccinated-only fucking show?"

Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their July 17 concert at The Forum in LA due to a positive test for Covid-19 in their organisation.