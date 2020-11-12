Read Metal Hammer’s all-star Eddie Van Halen tribute, only in the new issue

Last month, we lost a legend. The new issue of Metal Hammer is an all-star metal tribute to the one and only Eddie Van Halen, telling the story of his life and legacy, his amazing influence on the world of heavy music and the songs you need to know about.

Featuring exclusive tributes from the likes of Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Lzzy Hale, Nita Strauss and members of Lamb of God, Slayer, Five Finger Death Punch, Killswitch Engage and many more, it’s the most definitive heavy metal tribute you’ll see for the iconic guitarist anywhere this year.

Plus, the new issue of Metal Hammer features our difficult interview with Marilyn Manson. After struggling to engage Manson on the topics of MeToo, Cancel Culture and where his art and legacy fit into a landscape changed forever by both, we were eventually cut off from the singer completely after we brought up the subject of Evan Rachel Wood. Read the full feature in the new issue.

Also in the new issue, we celebrate ten years of Ghost with a look inside their very earliest days, meet 2020’s strangest team-up courtesy of Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou, ask Mike Patton why it took so long to release a new Mr Bungle album and get the members of Killer Be Killed to interview each other. We also bring you brand new interviews with Oceans Of Slumber, Pallbearer, Spiritbox, Sevendust and many, many more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Out now.

