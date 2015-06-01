Ratt made 1 last song with Pearcy

Ratt recorded one final song with Stephen Pearcy before he left the band, he’s revealed.

And although he’d like to have it released, he can live with the situation if it’s not.

Pearcy quit last year for what he insisted would be the final time. He originally talked up the chances of making another album with his ex-bandmates, but later said it was unlikely.

Now he tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “There is a song we actually recorded. Warren DeMartini and I finished it. It’s done. If it sees the light of day I’d be very proud of it.

“But I don’t see any future in Ratt – there’s too much unresolved stuff. It’s okay. There’s other things going on and there’s no need for that.”

He adds: “I’m happy with the legacy. We’re all doing different things. Juan Croucier, the original bass player, and I will be doing a project later in the year, after I’m done touring.”

Pearcy confirmed his collaboration with Croucier in February, saying of Ratt’s last months: “We’re very dismayed and disturbed by quite a lot of things. What we thought was going to be a good thing ended up being even worse than we thought.

“When it took this long to get the four original members together, then it just falls to even bigger shit, you’ve got problems.”

The singer will launch fourth solo album Smash later this year.