Ratt's Pearcy and Croucier to work together again

Former Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy says he’ll work with bassist Juan Croucier again in the future.

Pearcy quit for the third and final time in April, citing “constant turmoil” and “personal attacks” among the reasons. He later said one last album might be on the cards – but ruled that out in January, meaning 2010’s Infestation is likely to mark his studio swan-song with the band.

Now he says original bassist Croucier, who was also a member of his outfit Dirty Rats, is also more or less finished with Ratt.

Pearcy tells Eddie Trunk: “I can probably speak for Juan. We’re very dismayed and disturbed by quite a lot of things. What we thought was going to be a good thing ended up being even worse than we thought.

“When it took this long to get the four original members together, then it just falls to even bigger shit, you’ve got problems.”

The singer says relations with drummer Bobby Blotzer and guitarists Warren DeMartini and Carlos Cavazo have become worse since he left the band. He adds: “We never got to where we were supposed to, even when I was in the band without Juan. But when he came back, it got worse.

“Juan learned first-hand how dysfunctional it was, and what I had to deal with. There was no compromise; there was no, ‘How can this work?’ Juan said the same thing at the end of the day: ‘No, it’s not going to be like this.’ So here we are.”

Pearcy will release fourth solo album Smash in the near future. And he says: “Juan and I are going to be doing something in the future together. We’ll be talking about something real soon. I can’t really mention too much now – but we’ll be working together, definitely.”