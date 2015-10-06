RATM release Finsbury Park Testify clip

Rage Against The Machine have released a video of their performance of Testify, filmed during their 2010 free show at London’s Finsbury Park.

It’s taken from Live At Finsbury Park, due to be issued on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally on October 16 via Eagle Rock. They previously teased the release with footage of Bulls On Parade and Killing In The Name.

The show was staged to celebrate RATM’s victory in a campaign to send their track Killing In The Name to the Christmas number 1 spot in 2009. The UK public bought the track to prevent the winner of TV gameshow The X Factor taking the coveted position for the fifth year in a row.

RATM donated the proceeds from track sales to charity, and singer Zack de la Rocha promised the free show if the plot succeeded.

Live At Finsbury Park presents the resulting 12-song performance, plus bonus features including behind the scenes footage, and an interview with campaign leaders Jon and Tracy Morter.