RATM confirm Live At Finsbury Park DVD

Rage Against The Machine will release Live At Finsbury Park on DVD, Blu-ray and digital on September 11 via Eagle Rock.

The package presents the band’s historic free concert in Finsbury Park on June 6, 2010, which was performed as a thank-you to fans for making Killing In The Name the UK’s Number One Single during Christmas week 2009.

A campaign to land the group at the top of the charts was launched by Jon Morter and his wife Tracy as a way of promoting an alternative to an X-Factor winner being the Christmas No. 1 in the UK singles chart for a fifth straight year.

Rage Against The Machine supported the campaign by donating the proceeds from sales of the track to charity, with lead singer Zack de la Rocha promising that the band would perform a free UK concert to mark the occasion.

Live At Finsbury Park presents the 12-song show plus bonus features including behind the scenes footage and an interview with Jon and Tracy Morter.

Available for the first time as a stand-alone release, the Finsbury Park show has previously only appeared as part of the Rage Against The Machine XX 20th Anniversary Edition Deluxe Box Set, issued in 2012.

Rage Against The Machine disbanded in 2011 with drummer Brad Wilk saying last year that the outfit was unlikely to regroup.

LIVE AT FINSBURY PARK TRACKLIST

01. Testify

02. Bombtrack

03. People Of The Sun

04. Know Your Enemy

05. Bulls On Parade

06. Township Rebellion

07. Bullet In The Head

08. White Riot

09. Guerrilla Radio

10. Sleep Now In The Fire

11. Freedom

12. Killing In The Name