RATM release Finsbury Park clip

Rage Against The Machine have released a clip from their free show in London’s Finsbury Park in 2010.

The performance of Bulls On Parade is taken from Live At Finsbury Park, which was due to be issued on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally on September 11 via Eagle Rock, but that has been pushed back to October 16.

It was recorded at the show staged to celebrate RATM’s victory in a campaign to place their track Killing In The Name at the Christmas number 1 spot in 2009. The public bought the track to prevent the winner of TV gameshow The X Factor take the coveted position for the fifth year in a row.

RATM donated the proceeds from track sales to charity, and singer Zack de la Rocha promised the free show if the plot succeeded. Live At Finsbury Park presents the resulting 12-song performance, plus bonus features including behind the scenes footage, and an interview with campaign leaders Jon and Tracy Morter.

The band went their separate ways in 2011 with drummer Brad Wilk saying last year that the outfit was unlikely to regroup.

LIVE AT FINSBURY PARK TRACKLIST