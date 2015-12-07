Trending

RATM classic gets banjo treatment

By News  

Hear alternative online version of Killing In The Name

Rage Against The Machine’s track Killing In The Name has been covered on banjo.

Banjo Guy Ollie has recorded the song which initially appeared on Tom Morello and co’s self-titled 1992 debut album.

Ollie says: “Man that was some fun to do. Pulling off an all acoustic cover or a rap/metal song ain’t simple. Nothing like finishing the year with a cheery Christmas song though.”

The musician has previously covered Metallica’s Enter Sandman and various video game themes.

Last year, Rob Scallon released a banjo cover of Slayer’s Angel Of Death.