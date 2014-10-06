Trending

Slayer banjo fan claims another classic

By Louder  

Hear Rob Scallon’s take on Angel Of Death after he gave Raining Blood the treatment

null

Slayer classic Angel Of Death gets the banjo treatment in the latest video from fan Rob Scallon, who previously released a cover of Raining Blood.

It’s the latest in his “Metal on instruments that aren’t metal” series, which also includes a Cannibal Corpse cover on ukulele and System Of A Down on cello.

He observes: “If I wasn’t going to play Slayer on my banjo, then what did I buy it for?”

Scallon says he makes his living out of his YouTube channel, telling Billboard: “The War Ensemble video was the one that really took off. It’s a lot of fun so I’ve been doing it since.”