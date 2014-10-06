Slayer banjo fan claims another classic

Slayer classic Angel Of Death gets the banjo treatment in the latest video from fan Rob Scallon, who previously released a cover of Raining Blood.

It’s the latest in his “Metal on instruments that aren’t metal” series, which also includes a Cannibal Corpse cover on ukulele and System Of A Down on cello.

He observes: “If I wasn’t going to play Slayer on my banjo, then what did I buy it for?”

Scallon says he makes his living out of his YouTube channel, telling Billboard: “The War Ensemble video was the one that really took off. It’s a lot of fun so I’ve been doing it since.”