Randy Bachman gets the Heavy Blues

Randy Bachman will release the album Heavy Blues in April, he’s announced.

The Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Guess Who man has hooked up with bassist Anna Ruddick and drummer Dale Anne Brendan for the album which launches on April 15 via Linus Entertainment.

The record will also feature guest appearances from Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa and Robert Randolph, along with a contribution from the late Jeff Healy who died in 2008.

It’s being produced by Kevin Shirley who’s previously worked with bands including Led Zeppelin, Rush and Iron Maiden.

Bachman says: “I’ve known Kevin for many years and watched his producer credits grow to include many rock legends. I knew he could push me past my limit, pull me on to new paths and direct me down new roads.

“The collaboration, paired with Dale Anne and Anna’s musical ferocity, has made this entire project an amazing experience for me.”

Further album details will be released in due course.