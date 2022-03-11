These are the best, worst and most WTF Twitter reactions to the new Rammstein single

Rammstein are back! While we had to wait a decade for the follow-up to 2009's Liebe ist für alle da, 2019's Untitled record already has a successor in the wings with the announcement of Zeit, which will be with us on April 29.

Naturally, the band announced their new album with a suitably epic and stirring video for the title track (which we've handily broke down for you). It might not have been as explosive as Feuer Frei or as shocking as Pussy, but with 40,000 people tuning in on YouTube just to watch the music video premiere, it's fair to say the band made quite the stir with their first single.

These are some of the best, worst and most WTF? reactions we came across online...

Some people loved it

Interrupting my hiatus to comment on the new Rammstein song:*clears throat*AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!!!!! 😍#Rammstein #ZEITkommt pic.twitter.com/L7aJiH7OEhMarch 10, 2022 See more

Rammstein fazendo algo magnífico e choca o total de zero pessoas. https://t.co/A68krFFtjRMarch 10, 2022 See more

Some weren't convinced

I'm German and I HATE Rammstein, especially because I understand the crap they're singing. This video proves what I've been saying for 25 years. Their lyrics sound like a twelve year old could have written them. So this here makes much more sense than the real band.February 10, 2022 See more

Forse perché ancora in botta durissima da Impera, devo capire cosa penso dell’ultimo singolo dei Rammstein perché per la prima volta in 23 anni il primo impatto è stato “meh!”March 11, 2022 See more

Kinda meh on the first listen of the new Rammstein single, BUT I’m excited overall for a new album and I love their new press photo. pic.twitter.com/3Z3TV04JkzMarch 11, 2022 See more

Some even went a bit OTT for it

Me right now after the new Rammstein single. pic.twitter.com/rbCtRfDt2OMarch 10, 2022 See more

Me getting carried to bed after listening to the new Rammstein song on repeat between 4pm and midnight. Obsessed. #zeit pic.twitter.com/5ZfET4kfXgMarch 11, 2022 See more

While others wondered where the party bangers were at

i hope rammstein releases another jam like pussy, my heart cant handle such an emotional song (possibly) hinting their endMarch 11, 2022 See more

But there's no denying, Rammstein really do have an eye for artistic music videos

Rammstein videos always DELIVER pic.twitter.com/nYkbTGWT90March 10, 2022 See more

This video is literally "every frame a painting" #Rammstein pic.twitter.com/KGWcpMhMiUMarch 11, 2022 See more

women giving birth ✔flake gets killed ✔statues of their heads ✔its a rammstein mv alrightMarch 10, 2022 See more

...And boundary-pushing imagery, naturally

Only rammstein would show a reverse birthMarch 10, 2022 See more

Rammstein, boring? Really?!

Sorry but I don’t think i can enjoy rammstein new soundIt’s kinda boring Except they prove me wrong Also I can’t understand what they talk about obviously because they lyrics is germanMarch 10, 2022 See more

Zeit is due April 29. Rammstein play the UK in June.