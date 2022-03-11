These are the best, worst and most WTF Twitter reactions to the new Rammstein single

Rammstein released new single Zeit and Twitter had a meltdown, because of course it did

Rammstein
(Image credit: Bryan Adams)

Rammstein are back! While we had to wait a decade for the follow-up to 2009's Liebe ist für alle da, 2019's Untitled record already has a successor in the wings with the announcement of Zeit, which will be with us on April 29. 

Naturally, the band announced their new album with a suitably epic and stirring video for the title track (which we've handily broke down for you). It might not have been as explosive as Feuer Frei or as shocking as Pussy, but with 40,000 people tuning in on YouTube just to watch the music video premiere, it's fair to say the band made quite the stir with their first single. 

These are some of the best, worst and most WTF? reactions we came across online...

Some people loved it

Some weren't convinced

Some even went a bit OTT for it

While others wondered where the party bangers were at

But there's no denying, Rammstein really do have an eye for artistic music videos

...And boundary-pushing imagery, naturally

Rammstein, boring? Really?!

Zeit is due April 29. Rammstein play the UK in June. 

