Rammstein shift North American tour to 2022, add more shows

Rammstein have rescheduled their 2021 North American tour dates until next year.

The tour, which kicks off on August 21 2022 at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau and climaxes at Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 4, was originally announced in January 2020, and was due to take place in the late summer of 2020. Those dates were postponed in May 2020, and have now been rescheduled again.

The band have also announced two more shows: a second date at the L.A. Coliseum on September 24, 2022 and a third in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 4 2022.

Tickets for the two new shows go on sale on May 28, while tickets valid for the 2021 tour will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.

Rammstein's European tour, itself a victim of two postponements, is now due to take place from May to August 2022.

Rammstein keyboard gimp Flake Lorenz has confirmed that the band have spent much of lockdown recording a brand new album, the follow-up to 2019's Untitled.

“The fact that we couldn't perform live increased our creativity,” he told Motor.de. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we hadn't planned on."

Rammstein 2022 North American tour

Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX