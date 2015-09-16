Rammstein release In Amerika doc trailer

Rammstein have released a trailer for their In Amerika documentary.

The film is included in the Rammstein In Amerika double-DVD and double-Blu-ray package, which is released via Island/UME on September 25.

The German metal outfit’s 2010 set at New York City’s Madison Square Garden is also included – they have previously issued Rammlied and Ich Tu Dir Weh from that show as teasers. A 20-minute film on the making of 2009 album Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da is also part of the package.

In the documentary trailer, frontman Till Lindemann explains the band’s trepidation when they first arrived in the US in the 1990s. He tells how they were pulled over by traffic cops and a breakdown in communication got things off to a bad start.

He says: “They were so inconsiderate. They wouldn’t speak a little slower, it didn’t work. I didn’t understand a word. Then they mentioned some kind of fine, and I said, ‘Is it fine?’ But they wanted money.”

A Pledgemusic campaign was launched to fund the release, and pre-orders are still being taken.

IN AMERIKA MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TRACKLIST