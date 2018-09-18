Rammstein check in with studio update

Rammstein have checked in from the studio where they’re working on their seventh album.

They’ve been putting the pieces in place for the highly anticipated follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da this year, with the German outfit reporting in June that the as-yet-untitled album was in its “final phase” of production and would “be released before the end of the year.”

And in a new Facebook post, they’ve given an update on how the record is progressing.

They say: “Almost done! Orchestra and choir recordings in Minsk for album No. 7!”

Rammstein will play two special shows in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on December 31 and January 2 where they’ll debut some of the new material.

Guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers previously told Metal Hammer that their goal for their seventh studio album was to “try unusual methods, new ideas, and change the path that one usually has” and make it a “milestone” in their career.

Kruspe later hinted that the record could be their last.

He said: “I just feel like, for some reason, that it’s going to be the last record we do. That’s a feeling, I can be wrong – but at the moment, I feel like this is maybe the last shot we have.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.