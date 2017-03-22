Ramblin’ Man Fair: UFO, Scorpion Child, more added to bill

Another five artists have been announced for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.
UFO, Scorpion Child, Stone Broken, Toseland and Caitlin Koch have all been confirmed for this year’s festival of classic rock, prog, country and blues at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent on July 28-30.
They’ll join previously announced artists including Saxon, ZZ Top, Extreme, Black Star Riders, Dokken, Supersonic Blues Machine, Kansas, Magnum, Martin Turner’s Wishbone Ash and Joanne Shaw Taylor.
Find the full list of artists and stages below.
Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup
July 28
Main Stage
Saxon
Y&T
Last in Line
Graham Bonnet Band
July 29-30
Main Stage
ZZ Top
Extreme
Black Star Riders
U.F.O
Dokken
Supersonic Blues Machine
Glenn Hughes
Blues Pills
Monster Truck
Danny Worsnop
Toseland
British Lion
Jared James Nichols
Stone Broken
Prog In The Park Stage
Kansas
Magnum
Martin Turner’s Wishbone Ash
Focus
I Am The Morning
The Gift
Blues Stage
Joanne Shaw Taylor
The Quireboys
Tyler Bryant
Aaron Keylock
Big Boy Bloater
Outlaw Country Stage
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin
Steve “N” Seagulls
Ghoultown
Whiskey Dick
Jessica Lynn
Caitlin Koch
Grooverider Stage
Rival Sons
Vintage Caravan
The Kyle Gass Band
The Picture Books
Scorpion Child
Lionize
Dirty Thrills