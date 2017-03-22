Ramblin’ Man Fair: UFO, Scorpion Child, more added to bill

Another five artists have been announced for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

UFO, Scorpion Child, Stone Broken, Toseland and Caitlin Koch have all been confirmed for this year’s festival of classic rock, prog, country and blues at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent on July 28-30.

They’ll join previously announced artists including Saxon, ZZ Top, Extreme, Black Star Riders, Dokken, Supersonic Blues Machine, Kansas, Magnum, Martin Turner’s Wishbone Ash and Joanne Shaw Taylor.

Find the full list of artists and stages below.

Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup

July 28

Main Stage

Saxon

Y&T

Last in Line

Graham Bonnet Band

July 29-30

Main Stage

ZZ Top

Extreme

Black Star Riders

U.F.O

Dokken

Supersonic Blues Machine

Glenn Hughes

Blues Pills

Monster Truck

Danny Worsnop

Toseland

British Lion

Jared James Nichols

Stone Broken

Prog In The Park Stage

Kansas

Magnum

Martin Turner’s Wishbone Ash

Focus

I Am The Morning

The Gift

Blues Stage

Joanne Shaw Taylor

The Quireboys

Tyler Bryant

Aaron Keylock

Big Boy Bloater

Outlaw Country Stage

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

Steve “N” Seagulls

Ghoultown

Whiskey Dick

Jessica Lynn

Caitlin Koch

Grooverider Stage

Rival Sons

Vintage Caravan

The Kyle Gass Band

The Picture Books

Scorpion Child

Lionize

Dirty Thrills

