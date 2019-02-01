Trending

Ramblin’ Man Fair add 10 more artists to 2019 bill

By Louder  

Artists including Kris Barras and Vola among the latest names to be added to the UK festival bill

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have revealed the name of 10 more artists who will play at this year’s event.

The festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, AnathemaBeth HartThe Darkness and Black Stone Cherry set to appear.

And today it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Kris Barras, Vola, Allman Betts Band, The Lazys, Austin Gold, Scardust, Willie & The Bandits, Elles Bailey, Chantel McGregor and Joyous Wolf.

Other artists previously confirmed include The Wildhearts, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Living Colour, Riverside, Orange Goblin and Ritchie Kotzen.

For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far

Main Stage
Foreigner (Headliner)
The Darkness (Headliner)
Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)
The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Living Colour 
Kris Barras
The Lazys
Austin Gold

Blues Stage
Beth Hart (Headliner)
Ritchie Kotzen
Elles Bailey

Prog In The Park Stage
Anathema (Headliner)
Pain Of Salvation
Riverside 
Koyo
Vola
Scardust

Outlaw Stage
Robert Jon and The Wreck
Allman Betts Band
Willie & The Bandits

Grooverider Stage
Orange Goblin
Crobot
Obsessed
Joyous Wolf

