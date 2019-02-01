Ramblin’ Man Fair add 10 more artists to 2019 bill

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have revealed the name of 10 more artists who will play at this year’s event.

The festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry set to appear.

And today it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Kris Barras, Vola, Allman Betts Band, The Lazys, Austin Gold, Scardust, Willie & The Bandits, Elles Bailey, Chantel McGregor and Joyous Wolf.

Other artists previously confirmed include The Wildhearts, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Living Colour, Riverside, Orange Goblin and Ritchie Kotzen.

For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far

Main Stage

Foreigner (Headliner)

The Darkness (Headliner)

Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)

The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Living Colour

Kris Barras

The Lazys

Austin Gold

Blues Stage

Beth Hart (Headliner)

Ritchie Kotzen

Elles Bailey

Prog In The Park Stage

Anathema (Headliner)

Pain Of Salvation

Riverside

Koyo

Vola

Scardust

Outlaw Stage

Robert Jon and The Wreck

Allman Betts Band

Willie & The Bandits

Grooverider Stage

Orange Goblin

Crobot

Obsessed

Joyous Wolf