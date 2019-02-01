Ramblin’ Man Fair add 10 more artists to 2019 bill

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have revealed the name of 10 more artists who will play at this year’s event.
The festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry set to appear.
And today it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Kris Barras, Vola, Allman Betts Band, The Lazys, Austin Gold, Scardust, Willie & The Bandits, Elles Bailey, Chantel McGregor and Joyous Wolf.
Other artists previously confirmed include The Wildhearts, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Living Colour, Riverside, Orange Goblin and Ritchie Kotzen.
For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far
Main Stage
Foreigner (Headliner)
The Darkness (Headliner)
Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)
The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Living Colour
Kris Barras
The Lazys
Austin Gold
Blues Stage
Beth Hart (Headliner)
Ritchie Kotzen
Elles Bailey
Prog In The Park Stage
Anathema (Headliner)
Pain Of Salvation
Riverside
Koyo
Vola
Scardust
Outlaw Stage
Robert Jon and The Wreck
Allman Betts Band
Willie & The Bandits
Grooverider Stage
Orange Goblin
Crobot
Obsessed
Joyous Wolf