Rainburn stream new album Insignify...

Indian prog rockers Rainburn have streamed the whole of forthcoming new album Insignify with Prog. You can listen below...

The album is the band's first full-length release, following on from 2015's Canvas Of Silence five-track release. "Insignify is a story about the search for identity, significance and purpose within the overarching meaninglessness of life," the band tell Prog. "It captures the human desire to be special and the quest for meaning, through an artist's eyes. While the range of sounds on this album is diverse and rendered with an obvious amount of skill, all the elements serve only to highlight the emotions that inform the concept, never as a gimmick.

"We believe Insignify is best listened to in its entirety, in one sitting... just the way albums were supposed to be experienced, rather than be seen as a disparate collection of songs."

Insignify is released tomorrow. The album can be purchased from Rainburn's Bandcamp site.