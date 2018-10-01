Rainburn release video for new song Suicide Note

Indian prog rockers Rainburn have released a video for their new song Suicide Note, which you can watch below. it's taken from the band's forthcoming new album Insignify, which will be released on November 7.

"Like every track on this album, Suicide Note is a part of a broader concept, which is the story that the record tells," Rainburn singer and guitarist Vats Iyengar told Prog. "The root of the song itself is a piece of writing of the same name by Agha Shahid Ali that goes, 'I could not simplify myself.' I turned that expression around to show a desperate need to be understood while contemplating suicide, an irony because perhaps that need signifies that all hope isn't lost yet. We thought it would be an ideal first single because it has a great balance of heaviness, technicality and emotion.

"The album release date is November 7th. The idea, post-release, is give this album time to reach a lot of people in places where we've never played before, so that a tour can hit those places as well. So, rather than do a short tour immediately upon release, we plan to do, hopefully, a much longer tour a month or two after the release. We'll start putting those dates together in a couple of weeks' time."