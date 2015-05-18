Rainbow show gets vinyl treatment

A Rainbow show recorded in the US in the 70s has been released by Purple Pyramid Records.

Denver 1979 was recorded on the tour set up to support Ritchie Blackmore, Graham Bonnett, Cozy Powell, Roger Glover and Don Airey’s Down To Earth album.

It features seven tracks pressed on red, green and blue vinyl and is presented with a holographic gatefold foil jacket. It’s available to purchase now via Cleopatra while a digital version is available through iTunes.

In addition, the label will release a deluxe 3CD box set on August 21 which features the Denver show along with gigs recorded in Long Island and Chicago on the tour.

The package will include a colour button badge, fabric patch, a Ritchie Blackmore signature guitar pick and a bottle opener/keychain.

Denver 1979 tracklist

Side A

Eyes Of The World 2. Love’s No Friend

Side B

Since You Been Gone 2. All Night Long

Side C

Lost In Hollywood

Side D