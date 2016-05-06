Rainbow man Ronnie Romero's Lords Of Black premiere Cry No More video

Lords Of Black have released a video for track Cry No More. The song is lifted from their latest album II, which was released in March.
Guitarist Tony Hernando said of the release: “The new album, being the follow-up to a first record that was so greatly received, had to get to a higher place.
“After an intense year of writing and producing, along with the live performances, we came up with songs that are still deep and complicated in some arrangements, but have been written with the live performance in mind.”
The band will play a number of live dates and festivals over the coming months.
Frontman Ronnie Romero was personally chosen by guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore last year for Rainbow’s 2016 summer shows. The band are scheduled to perform in Birmingham, UK, and the Gods Of Rock festival in Germany.
Lords Of Black tour 2016
May 13: Bilbao Bilborock
May 14: Madrid Chango Live, Spain
May 19: Barcelona Sala Boveda, Spain
Aug 10: Villena Leyendas del Rock, Spain
Sep 02: Bremen Aladin, Germany
Sep 03: Weert DeBosuil, Holland
Sep 04: Bochum Zeltfestival, Germany
Sep 07: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Sep 09: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Sep 10: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Sep 11: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Sep 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Sep 14: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrick, Germany
Sep 16: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Sep 17: Novara Phenomenon, Italy
Sep 18: Worgl Komma, Austria
Sep 20: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany