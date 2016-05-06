Rainbow man Ronnie Romero's Lords Of Black premiere Cry No More video

Lords Of Black have released a video for track Cry No More. The song is lifted from their latest album II, which was released in March.

Guitarist Tony Hernando said of the release: “The new album, being the follow-up to a first record that was so greatly received, had to get to a higher place.

“After an intense year of writing and producing, along with the live performances, we came up with songs that are still deep and complicated in some arrangements, but have been written with the live performance in mind.”

The band will play a number of live dates and festivals over the coming months.

Frontman Ronnie Romero was personally chosen by guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore last year for Rainbow’s 2016 summer shows. The band are scheduled to perform in Birmingham, UK, and the Gods Of Rock festival in Germany.

Lords Of Black tour 2016

May 13: Bilbao Bilborock

May 14: Madrid Chango Live, Spain

May 19: Barcelona Sala Boveda, Spain

Aug 10: Villena Leyendas del Rock, Spain

Sep 02: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Sep 03: Weert DeBosuil, Holland

Sep 04: Bochum Zeltfestival, Germany

Sep 07: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Sep 09: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Sep 10: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Sep 11: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Sep 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Sep 14: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrick, Germany

Sep 16: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Sep 17: Novara Phenomenon, Italy

Sep 18: Worgl Komma, Austria

Sep 20: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany