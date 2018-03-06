Raging Speedhorn announce 20 year anniversary show with original line-up

Raging Speedhorn have announced a show at the Electric Ballroom in London to celebrate their 20 year anniversary.

On October 6, the original line-up of Raging Speedhorn with reunite for one night only to mark the band’s 20 year career. Performing live will be Darren Smith, John Loughlin, Gareth Smith, Frank Regan, Gordon Morison and Tony Loughlin.

Speaking about the show, returning guitarist Gareth Smith (who left the band in 2008) says that starting the band 20 years ago “changed my life completely.”

“It was and still is a huge part of me. I’ve never really been one for going back, as far as playing music goes, but to celebrate the twentieth anniversary with a special, absolutely one-off show was just too fun a thing to turn down. It’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait!”

A trailer to promote the show has been released and includes snippets of previous Raging Speedhorn music videos.

Raging Speedhorn will be supported by Crowbar, Charger and Scurge. Tickets are available now.

The band made their return in 2014, following a six year hiatus, and released their fifth album Lost Ritual in 2016. They are currently working on a new 7”, due to be released later this year via Undergroove Records.

Watch Raging Speedhorn video for Bring Out Your Dead