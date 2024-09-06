“I feel lucky to be a part of this band. It’s been life changing for me.” Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford announces first ever UK and European shows with his band 7D7D

7D7D, the Los Angeles band featuring Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford have announce their first ever European shows.

The trio, who also feature Jonny Polonsky (guitar) and Mathias Wakrat (drums) will kick off the tour on October 24 in Lisbon, Portugal at Lisboa ao Vivo and visit Spain, Italy, and Holland before concluding at the Underworld in London on November 8.

Speaking exclusively to Louder, Commerford says, “7D7D is a trio that's changed the way I feel and enjoy music. Whether it's the crazy drum patterns or next level guitar beauty, I feel lucky to be a part of this band. It’s been life changing for me. I know that if I walked up on 7D7D somewhere I wouldn’t leave.”



In a statement about the tour, he adds, “I’m proud to be a part of this artistic fighter jet that never stops teaching me. I’m lucky to be with players like Mathias and Jonny. Plus, we’re at war and I need to sing about it.”



Jonny Polonsky says, “We’ve been recording music for the last two or three years via email, but since my move from NYC to LA in January, we’ve been practicing pretty steadily. It feels really thrilling to be finally getting out there performing live for the people.”

7D7D will play:



Oct 24: Lisbon Lisboa ao Vivo (LAV), Portugal

Oct 25: Oporto Hard Club - Room 2, Portugal

Oct 27: Santiago de Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Oct 28: Madrid Mon Live, Spain

Oct 30: Barcelona La (2) de Apolo, Spain

Nov 1: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

Nov 3: Bologna Alchemica Music Club, Italy

Nov 5: Tilburg O13, Holland

Nov 8: London The Underworld, UK

“It’s exciting to finally hear these songs live, they sound way better than expected,” says Mathias Wakrat. “It’s the most fun music project I’ve ever been a part of for sure.”

