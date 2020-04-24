Radar Festival reschedules for October

Radar, the prog, math and post-rock festival which launched in 2019 has postponed this year's event until October. Originally slated for August, the event will now take place on October 19-17.

The festival has also announced a raft of new acts including cowled art rockers Sleep Token, neo-proggers Veriditas, Russian prog metallers Shokran, Danish rockers Siamese, tech proggers Wavey, post rockers We Never Learned To Live and more, who join a bill headlined by Haken and Dirty Loops.

Because of the rescheduling, Voyager, I Built The Sky, Toska, Pam Reader and Nick Johnston will no longer be able to appear.

In a statement, the organisers say: "In this ever changing and difficult situation, we at Radar Festival have been fortunate that we have had time to evaluate our position with regards to our event on 31 July and 01 August 2020.

"We take our obligation to keep our customers safe extremely seriously and as we have a wonderfully vibrant, international event, welcoming artists and fans from all over the world, we have internally said for a long time that our benchmarks for holding Radar Festival on our original dates would be that large gatherings in the UK would be permitted and international travel would be available.

"Sadly, with the current state of the COVID-19 crisis it is increasingly unlikely that our benchmarks will be met and with that in mind, we have taken the decision to postpone Radar Festival.

"Our new dates are Friday 16 and Saturday 17 October 2020.

"We were beyond delighted with our 2020 line-up and whilst it was initially an extremely hard decision to postpone, we know that it is the right decision.

"We have been working behind the scenes with the agents and bands of our line up and we are delighted that the majority of the bill will move over to October.

"To our existing ticket holders, we dearly hope that you will join us in October and your ticket/s are valid for the new dates. For those who cannot join us for our new dates, we will honour refunds at face value of the ticket/s purchased.

"The reschedule has posed several problems to our event, so we would greatly appreciate it - if you are able - to grab your ticket and some merch from our website. Everything goes to supporting the event and making it bigger and better every year!

"Stay safe and we look forward to welcoming you to Radar Festival, a little later than planned, for one hell of a party. We believe that you all deserve it!

Ash, Catherine & Joe"

The festival takes place at Guildford's Casino Nightclub.

Ticket and refund info.