Quireboys' Spike lines up Frankie Miller set

Quireboys’ frontman Spike will celebrate the music of Frankie Miller and Free in London on June 7, the singer has confirmed.

He’ll be joined at the city’s Borderline by Thunder’s Luke Morley, Magnum’s Mark Stanway and Free’s Simon Kirke under the Spike’s Free House moniker.

Spike, who released the album 100% Pure Frankie Miller last year, says: “I am delighted to say I’m in a position to realise a dream. The songs on that record had never been heard before and they need to be given the full live treatment.

“Simon and I are big fans of Frankie and along with Luke and Mark agreed we should get this show on the road.”

The singer confirms they’ll announce a few small club shows in the next few weeks, along with “a very special release.”

More details will be issued in due course.

100% Pure Frankie Miller featured artists including Kirke, Ronnie Wood, Ian Hunter and late bassist Andy Fraser, who died earlier this year. It was confirmed last week that he passed away following a heart attack.

The Quireboys released their ninth album St Cecilia And The Gypsy Soul earlier this year and will play the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26.

Quireboy Spike's celebration of Frankie Miller