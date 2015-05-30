Free bassist Fraser died after heart attack

Free bassist Andy Fraser died after suffering a heart attack in March, it’s been confirmed.

The musician, who had been dealing with AIDS and cancer in recent years, passed away in March aged 62 at his home in Temecula, California.

No cause of death was given at the time but the Riverside County Coroner’s Office has now revealed he had hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease which led to a heart attack.

The man who wrote Free’s classic track All Right Now had been in good shape, according to his daughter Hannah Fraser, and there had been no sign of his health deteriorating in the weeks leading to his death.

She tells PRLog: “Andy practiced a dedicated daily exercise routine and followed a strict healthy diet. He was in excellent shape.

“We celebrated with him as he performed on stage just weeks before he passed. Andy was bouncing and jamming, flying high on life right to the end.”

Fraser was a founding member of Free at the age of just 15 and was diagnosed with HIV and a form of cancer called Kaposi’s Sarcoma in the 80s.

Andy Fraser: July 3, 1952 – March 16, 2015