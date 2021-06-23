Quicksand reveal new Distant Populations album, share Missile Command single

Quicksand have announced the release of their fourth studio album Distant Populations. Walter Schreifels’ post-hardcore trio will release the album digitally on August 13, and on vinyl on September 24 via Epitaph Records.

Produced and engineered by Will Yip (The Menzingers, Code Orange) and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Megadeth) Distant Populations is the follow-up to the trio’s critically-acclaimed 2017 album Interiors.



Throughout the new album’s 11 tracks, Quicksand try to “explore the duality of our simultaneous existence in individual relationships and as part of a mass society, while also examining the alienation and loneliness of it all.”

“Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart.” says Schreifels.“We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

As a preview of what’s to come, the band have shared a second new song from the album. The follow-up to the album’s opening track, Inversion, released in April, Missile Command emerged from a Quicksand rehearsal jam, recalls Schreifels.



“It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s (Vega, bass) whole motif in a very simple way. He and Alan (Cage, drums) just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it's a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn't written it yet.”

Distant Populations track listing:

1. Inversion

2. Lightning Field

3. Colossus

4. Brushed

5. Katakana

6. Missile Command

7. Phase 90

8. The Philosopher

9. Compacted Reality

10. EMDR

11. Rodan