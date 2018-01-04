Quicksand at Islington Academy, London - live review

Founded by Walter Schreifels of legendary NYHC outfit Gorilla Biscuits, the post-hardcore offered by Quicksand was always an invigorating affair, the songs as emotive and melodic as they were angular and involved. The group epitomised the hotbed of talent that Revelation Records boasted in the 90s, sharing a label with (relatively) likeminded outfits such as Sensefield, Shades Apart and Texas Is The Reason. Hardcore and post-hardcore largely evolved away from this sound and so the reunion of Quicksand – and the release of 2017’s Interiors, their first album in 22 years – has been all the more welcome. And looking at the band onstage – playing as a power trio, with three of the four original members present – it really is like stepping back in time. The youthful exuberance and energy of Walter and bassist Sergio Vega utterly belies their late-40s status, the two all over the stage and having a blast, as are the audience. The new material keeps things relevant although few could deny the shot of nostalgia experienced here tonight.