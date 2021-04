New York post-hardcore vets Quicksand have shared a new song, Inversions.

The track is the first new music from Walter Schreifels’ band since 2018’s Triptych Continuum EP. The band have reportedly been working on a full-length follow-up to 2017’s Interiors album.

Walter Schreifels presents a livestream show every other Thursday on the Vans website, where he'll hopefully keep us all updated on Quicksand’s plans.