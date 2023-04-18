Quicksand announce UK / European tour

Quicksand have announced shows in the UK and Germany in October.

Walter Schreifels' band will play dates in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Manchester and London on the short run.

The dates are:

Oct. 16: Berlin SO36, Germany

Oct. 18: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct: 19 Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Oct. 21 Manchester Gorilla, UK

Oct. 22 London Islington Academy, UK

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, April 21.

Since their 2012 reunion, the New York post-hardcore band have released two albums, 2017's Interiors, and 2021's Distant Populations. Last summer, the band released stand-alone single Giving The Past Away, recorded during the studio sessions for Distant Populations.



"The working title for this song was 'Greatest Quicksand Song Ever'," the group declared in a statement, "so you can imagine it was a very tough call leaving this song off Distant Populations."

Quicksand have also been confirmed to play this year's FEST in Gainesville, Florida at the end of October. The group will join Walter Schreifels' other band Gorilla Biscuits on the bill, which also features Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, The Wonder Years, GWAR, Sparta, Laura Jane Grace, Dillinger Four, Strike Anywhere and more. FEST takes place from October 27-29.



“I used to think that I’d be doing this band maybe until I hit 30,” Walter Schreifels told Louder earlier this year, as his band's classic debut album Slip turned 30. “It just seemed like a cool thing to do in my 20’s. Now the thing I did then is 30 years old, and people still hold it so dear, it’s a real pleasure to be associated with something that hold so many good memories for so many.”

