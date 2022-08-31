Quicksand share new song Giving The Past Away

New York post-hardcore veterans Quicksand have shared a new song, Giving The Past Away.

The song was originally recorded during the studio sessions for Walter Schreifels' band's fourth album Distant Populations, which emerged on Epitaph in August last year, but didn't make the final tracklisting. The band have stressed, however, that it's no throwaway.

"The working title for this song was 'Greatest Quicksand Song Ever'," they declare in a joint statement, "so you can imagine it was a very tough call leaving this song off Distant Populations. The only reason we could agree on to leave it off was that we wanted to have some really strong material in reserve for later in the year.



"Ultimately the title came from the most prominent line in the song which is an embrace of the present which is very in line with our thinking with Distant Populations. We're super proud of this one and are very psyched to share it with the world."

Listen to the song below:

Quicksand are due to commence a North American tour with headliners Clutch and fellow New Yorkers Helmet from September 13.

Fans of '90s alt.metal and post-hardcore will be losing their shit at the following locations on the following dates:



Sep 13: Toronto Rebel, CAN

Sep 15: Boston House of Blues, MA

Sep 16: New York Palladium Times Square, NY

Sep 17: Baltimore Hammerjacks, MD

Sep 18: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Sep 20: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 21: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Sep 24: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Sep 25: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Sep 27: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Sep 29: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Sep 30: Dallas The Factory in Deep Ellum, TX



Oct 01: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 02: Austin Emo's, TX Oct 04: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Oct 05: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Oct 08: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Oct 09: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR Oct 10: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Oct 12: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Oct 13: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 14: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Oct 15: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA

Oct 16: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL